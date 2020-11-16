-
Texas’ next higher education commissioner will be Harrison Keller, a high-level administrator at the University of Texas at Austin and the founder of…
From Texas Standard:The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is giving headaches to some of the state’s lawmakers, but it may be a self-inflicted…
State education leaders want 60 percent of Texans 25 to 34 years old to have some kind of post-secondary certificate or degree by the year 2030. But to…
More people are attending public colleges and universities in Texas, but members of the Texas House Committee on Higher Education heard this week that the…
Social studies standards adopted by the Texas State Board of Education will leave students unprepared for college, according to a new report by a…