Hispanic Population

-
Hispanic families in Central Texas don’t have the same opportunities to access health care, employment and early childhood education, according to a new…
-
As Austin’s new land development code, CodeNEXT, is being crafted, some residents see the process as a chance to address longstanding issues of racial and…
-
From Texas Standard:Pain is one of those things that is hard to wrap your head around - it's hard to measure, it varies according to your age and health…
-
From Texas Standard:Celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month begun nationwide on September 15, and will continue until October 15. It’s a period to…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Pearson-McNeil, Senior Vice President of U.S. Strategic Community…
-
For the first time, more than 5 million students are enrolled in Texas public schools. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) published a report Tuesday that…
-
It's a cliché and an understatement to say Latino-Americans aren't a monolithic group. But our survey of nearly 1,500 Latinos underscores the variety of different experiences collapsed into the term "Latino."
-
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is handling an increased demand for hunter education from Latinos.In recent years, the department has begun…
-
A five-year effort from a group of Hispanic community leaders is about to wrap up. In 2008, the Austin City Council asked the group to evaluate the…
-
Sixty percent of students in the Austin school district are Hispanic. And more than half of those students are English language learners with parents who…