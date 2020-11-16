House Bill 2

-
It’s been three years since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of Texas’ controversial abortion law – and yet, most of the clinics forced to close…
Abortion rights advocates in Texas say the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy raises the stakes for laws passed by the state…
This summer, it will be a year since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a strict abortion law in Texas. Half of the state’s abortion providers closed…
Houston doctor Theodore Herring Jr. had his license temporarily suspended last week, after he was found to have violated a new state law requiring…
A Texas doctor is without his medical license for violating a part of the state’s new abortion law. The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the…
A federal appeals court is deciding whether certain provisions of Texas’ new abortion law are unconstitutional.In making that decision, judges will have…
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott has appealed yesterday’s ruling striking down part of the state’s new restrictions on abortion.Yesterday, U.S. District…