From Texas Standard:Depending on the outcome of the presidential election, a bipartisan housing strategy for people experiencing homelessness could be…
Lee esta historia en español. Jarymar Arana grips a backpack outside an apartment complex in Pflugerville just after 8 a.m. on a recent Sunday. Arana…
Lee esta historia en español. Blake Taylor wants to be rid of the house she hardly leaves.Taylor lives with lupus, an autoimmune disease, and is terrified…
Lee esta historia en español. The City of Austin will begin accepting applications Wednesday for a second round of rent help for tenants affected by the…
The City of Austin and the local public housing authority received 10,738 applications for a slice of $1.2 million the city put aside to help people…
From Texas Standard:Texas has a statewide suspension on most eviction cases until April 30. Some Texas counties have gone beyond that, but Texas Tenant's…
****This event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic****Join KUT, the Texas Observer and the Austin Monitor for a live discussion about…
Austin and its suburbs should expect a strong year of new home sales – barring a recession, maybe even the biggest year yet.“It’s really hard to find…
The City of Austin has spent almost eight years and roughly $11 million rewriting its land use code; that’s the set of rules dictating what you can build…
The Census Bureau released the latest batch of data from its American Communities Survey last week. The survey offers a glimpse into economic indicators,…