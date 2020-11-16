-
The decision means about 127,000 ballots cast by drive-through voting in the Houston area will be counted. It follows similar rulings by a federal judge and the Texas Supreme Court.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered a nationwide eviction ban for people who can't pay rent and have no place to go. It's helping some, but many others are getting evicted anyway.
-
Like many of her neighbors in the Nottingham Forest VIII subdivision in Houston's Energy Corridor, Katie Mehnert was convinced her home would never…
-
State and local officials are urging Texans to prepare for a major emergency as the potential for back-to-back hurricanes threatens the Gulf Coast and the…
-
Updated 12:45 p.m. CDT SundayThe National Hurricane Center has updated the projected path of Tropical Storm Marco to show the storm hitting the…
-
Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of critical care at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, says his staff is overworked, exhausted and emotionally drained.
-
A Houston federal judge ruled Friday that the Republican Party of Texas may proceed with its in-person convention, a striking last-minute development as…
-
From Texas Standard:Houston is going the way of New York when it comes to rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations – that's according to New York…
-
The Texas Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Republican Party of Texas seeking to host its in-person convention this week in Houston. Justices…
-
From Texas Standard:An increase in the number of Houston-area residents dying at home suggests more people may be affected by the coronavirus than…