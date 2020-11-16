-
From Texas Standard:The Texas General Land Office has proposed a plan to help mitigate damage from Hurricane Harvey – damage that some homeowners are…
-
Watchdog groups in Austin say a plan to raise rents for millions of people who get federal housing assistance would hurt the area’s most vulnerable…
-
Austin City Council is set to take up a measure Thursday to encourage affordable housing to be more evenly dispersed throughout the city.Low-income…
-
Dozens of activists and affordable housing residents gathered on the steps of City Hall on Saturday to speak against proposed cuts to the Department of…
-
San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro will go before a Senate confirmation committee Tuesday, the first step in the process of becoming the new leader of the…
-
A White House official said Thursday that the president will tap Castro to become housing secretary and Shaun Donovan, his current housing chief, to run the budget office.
-
The White House isn't talking and neither is Mayor Julián Castro. Today he helped hand out awards inside city council chambers to businesses for the...