-
Delta went through "a very impressive rapid intensification episode," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning after the storm strengthened to Category 4. It's weakened somewhat since then.
-
The storm is forecast to be the most destructive to hit the Panhandle in decades and expected to send life-threatening surges of ocean water into coastal areas along the Gulf of Mexico.
-
Texas is ready for the next Hurricane Harvey, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday after participating in a briefing with President Donald Trump to prepare for…
-
Hurricanes are moving more slowly than they used to. That means storms are dumping more rain and doing more damage when they make landfall, as Hurricane Harvey did when it lingered over Houston.
-
The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau has a message for you: The city and its beaches are open for business.Hurricane Harvey walloped…
-
From Texas Standard. What can we learn from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria? To answer that question, and to facilitate planning for future storms,…
-
From Texas Standard:As we celebrate this holiday of being thankful, we would be remiss not to also think about those who are struggling. This week, we’ve…
-
Final update – Friday, 9:11 p.m.Find future updates here.President Donald Trump has signed a declaration of disaster for the state of Texas, allowing…