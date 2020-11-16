Impeachment Inquiry

-
The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted for just the third time in American history to impeach a sitting president. Trump's allies in the Senate will very likely preserve him in office.
After an abrupt end to a contentious day of debate, the panel reconvened Friday morning to pass the articles on party-line votes. The full House of Representatives is expected to vote next week.
Both Democrats and Republicans argue Michael Horowitz's findings bolster their own arguments about the Justice Department's Russia investigation. Horowitz pushed back in a Senate Judiciary hearing.
The House speaker made the announcement Thursday morning at the Capitol, a day after the first hearing by the panel that would draft those articles. Republicans said the move "weakened this nation."
The House Intelligence Committee has resumed its pas de deux of dueling documents. Republicans fired first with a report on Monday.
House Democrats have resumed public impeachment hearings with testimony from a central figure who could be their most important witness yet.Ambassador…
Marie Yovanovitch described a pressure campaign to oust her from Kyiv. President Trump tweeted negatively about her during her hearing; Rep. Adam Schiff called it "witness intimidation."
The State Department staffer who overheard a newly revealed phone call was then told the president cared more about looking into the Bidens than Ukraine policy, the House committee learned.