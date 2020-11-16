Incarceration

-
From Texas Standard:In late August, Edwin Debrow left a Texas state prison at age 40, after spending almost 28 years incarcerated. He was convicted of…
June 19 marks Juneteenth, a celebration of the de facto end of slavery in the United States.For hundreds of thousands of African-Americans stuck in…
Incarcerated women in Texas have access to fewer educational and vocational programs compared to incarcerated men, a new study finds.The study, released…
Jorge Renaud sits at a table in a dim room lit by string lights. He is surrounded by shelves of books, hunched over a box with dozens of letters from…