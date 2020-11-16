Intercontinental Terminals Company

-
The cleanup of millions of gallons of waste and polluted water is far from over four months after a large fire burned for days at a Houston-area…
Lawmakers wrapped up two days of hearings Friday on a fire last month at a chemical storage facility in Deer Park. The fire at the plant owned by…
An emergency dike has been repaired and a fire-damaged petrochemical tank stabilized during cleanup of leaking oil products that closed part of the…
Kristin Crump and her two kids put damp cloths over their mouths on Thursday for the short walk from their suburban Houston front door to their car,…
Residents near a petrochemical storage terminal in the Houston suburb of Deer Park were warned to shelter in place for several hours on Thursday after…
A fire that broke out at a petrochemical storage facility over the weekend in the industrial Houston suburb of Deer Park has been extinguished, the…
Authorities say a plume of pitch-black smoke from a fire at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal is traveling thousands of feet into the atmosphere and…
Chemicals detected from a fire at a Deep Park petrochemical storage facility do not represent a public health concern, according to the company that owns…