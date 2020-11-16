-
From Texas Standard:Across the country, small packets of seeds have been showing up, unsolicited, in people’s mailboxes and at their front doors. The…
From Texas Standard:An invasive species of beetle, the emerald ash borer, has spread to Denton and Bowie Counties for the first time.The small,…
Doctor Hans Landel blows minds for a living.He travels the state giving workshops on invasive plants. But he starts each one with a warning. “If you’re…
From Texas Standard:Texas is being invaded by an aquatic menace. No, I’m not talking about Alligators or Barracudas, I’m talking about Zebra mussels. At…
Somewhere in the forests of Northeast Texas there is a tree, or maybe group of trees, where an invasive species is breeding. It’s a beetle called the…
As the invasive and annoying zebra mussel pops up in a sixth Texas lake, state wildlife commissioners are getting ready to vote on new rules that would…