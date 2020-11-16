-
After initial denials, Iranian officials now say "missiles fired due to human error" caused the crash of the Ukrainian plane Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
The president said no Americans were harmed after Iran launched missile strikes against U.S. military forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.
Iran says the airstrikes were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Gov. Greg Abbott is warning Texans to be “particularly vigilant” over potential cyberterrorism from Iran, suggesting that heightened tensions with the…
Within a matter of hours, Iraq moved to expel U.S. forces; the U.S. said it would pause the fight against ISIS in Iraq; and Iran signaled it will stop abiding by limits of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Democrats say they were not informed ahead of Thursday's airstrike targeting Qassem Soleimani. Republicans, though, say President Trump ended a terrorist's reign.
President Trump ordered the death of the best-known Iranian paramilitary commander in a move expected to yield shock waves across the world. What will happen now?
Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed Friday in Baghdad. The U.S. secretary of defense said Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members throughout the region."
From Texas Standard.Early Thursday morning at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, three American detainees returned home from North Korea. President…
Reaction was mixed, with Barack Obama calling the move "misguided," Israel praising the president, and Iran and France, Britain and Germany considering the next step.