-
From Texas Standard.Innocent until proven guilty is a core principle of the U.S. legal system. But what happens when you’re no longer considered guilty,…
-
From Texas Standard.The Dallas Morning News conducted an investigation this summer about what happens to kids after a mother’s arrest. In the process,…
-
From Texas Standard:For more than a year, Harris County has been caught in a legal drama over how it jails inmates who cannot afford to pay bail. The U.S.…
-
From Texas Standard:The U.S. Justice Department has handed out over 900 years of prison time to members of white supremacist group the Aryan Brotherhood…
-
From the Austin Monitor: Travis County has seen an astonishing rise in the number of inmates dealing with mental health issues in the past decade.That…
-
Right now, if your loved one calls you from Travis County Jail, it will cost you $4.65. The calls are limited to 20 minutes, but the fee is flat whether…
-
From Texas Standard:Dallas-based Securus Technologies is one of the leading providers of phone services inside prisons across the nation. And now…
-
From Texas Standard:In 2003, then President George W. Bush signed the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The bill required federal and state lockups to…
-
A female inmate in the Travis County Correctional Complex has died after being found unresponsive Monday in the shower. Investigators announced the death…
-
From Texas Standard:Sandra Bland’s case has made international headlines. But as the Houston Chronicle reported this week, Bland’s suicide is hardly a…