U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents San Antonio, is being criticized by Republican politicians after tweeting a list of San Antonio-based donors to…
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro will not run for Senate after all.After repeated public signals that he was "all but certain" to challenge…
From Texas Standard:Though he hasn't made an official announcement, Texas Monthly recently reported that Joaquin Castro could soon announce plans to…
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro's camp released a statement early Friday morning making clear that the San Antonio Democrat is mulling whether to…
A new report from BuzzFeed News accuses President Donald Trump of directing his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, and Joaquín and Julián…
From Texas Standard:Former Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist, Caitlyn Jenner, is flirting with the idea of running for the U.S. Senate. So is…
From Texas Standard:He didn’t say the word "Texas" – but the Lone Star State was woven throughout President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress. From…
From Texas Standard:Political wonks and reporters converged on the University of Texas at Austin campus for the 2016 Texas Tribune Festival and your…
A national same-sex marriage rights group has launched an effort across several states in the South to campaign for marriage equality. Southerns for...
With immigration reform on the agenda in Washington, U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro of San Antonio predicted today that some sort of path to citizenship…