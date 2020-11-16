-
From Texas Standard:President-elect Joe Biden has begun rolling out his transition plan, including a website listing four priorities for the start of his…
The team, which includes former federal health officials, aims to create a blueprint for the incoming administration's COVID-19 response as the nation battles a new surge in infections.
President Trump slumped in polls and fundraising — and lost 10 days when he caught the coronavirus. He threw everything into reaching for a come-from-behind win, but Democrat Joe Biden beat him.
Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Austin in celebration and protest after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential…
With Pennsylvania in Joe Biden's column, the former vice president gains the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected.
Biden delivered remarks as he continues to advance his lead in critical swing states.
The vote counting continues in four key states as Joe Bidens closes in on the electoral votes needed for victory. Follow NPR's live election coverage.
A Biden-Harris campaign bus was surrounded on the highway Friday by a caravan of vehicles flying Trump flags. The incident rattled the Biden campaign, which canceled at least one event afterward.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags,…
The home stretch of a presidential campaign is anxiety-producing. But there are some clues for how the race might be going, from where the candidates travel to early vote totals.