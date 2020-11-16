-
From Texas Standard:Texas is one of only seven states where trial court judges are chosen via partisan elections. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is a convert to…
The top judge on the Texas Supreme Court gave lawmakers a big wish list during his State of the Judiciary speech in Austin today. Chief Justice Nathan...
There are more than 3,000 judges in Texas - and in the Lone Star state, they are elected. In the midterm elections, Democrats took control from…
From Texas Standard:The Texas Standard and public radio stations across the state have been working together to help you make sense of the midterms…
A federal judge has rejected a race-based challenge to the way Texans fill seats on the state’s highest courts.U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of…
A federal court is hearing a case today that challenges the way Texas elects judges for its high courts. The lawsuit argues at-large partisan elections…
A federal court in Corpus Christi will hear a case Feb. 12 challenging the way Texas voters elect judges for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the…
President Donald Trump is nominating two Texans to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals: Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett and Dallas attorney…