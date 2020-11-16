-
Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Austin in celebration and protest after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential…
A Biden-Harris campaign bus was surrounded on the highway Friday by a caravan of vehicles flying Trump flags. The incident rattled the Biden campaign, which canceled at least one event afterward.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags,…
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris debated in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, their first and only debate…
“In this election, we have a chance to change the course of history. We're all in this fight: you, me and Joe — together,” Kamala Harris said during her…
The selection will make Harris the third woman and first Black and first Asian American candidate to be nominated for vice president by a major political party.
From Texas Standard:Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced on Tuesday she's dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary. At the beginning of the race,…
From Texas Standard:The last Texan in the presidential race, Julián Castro, lamented Tuesday about the dwindling number of candidates of color vying for…
With Iowa caucuses still nine months away, candidates in the huge field of Democrats are looking to stand out. One way: show up in voters' homes.
The California Democrat's career as a prosecutor, as well as economic and racial equality, are the focus of her campaign. Harris is the third senator to announce a presidential run.