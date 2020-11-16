-
From Texas Standard: For decades, jailhouse informants have been presented as credible witnesses at criminal trials. In the movies, you've seen them…
From Texas Standard:Sheriff Arvin West is the law in Texas’ Hudspeth County. It certainly seems that way to unsuspecting travelers along his county’s…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with the Honorable Ron Kirk, former U.S. Trade Ambassador…
The Supreme Court has twice in the past 35 years ruled that race may be one of many factors in determining college admissions, as long as there are no racial quotas. But in agreeing to revisit the issue, the justices are indicating a possible change in course. They hear oral arguments Wednesday.
At issue is whether Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio violated the civil rights of Latino citizens and legal U.S. residents. The plaintiffs hope to prove Arpaio's department engaged in systematic racial profiling. The self-proclaimed "Toughest Sheriff in America" says he's cracking down on illegal immigration.