Following a punishing loss to Republican State Sen. Dan Patrick in the race for Lieutenant Governor, Leticia Van de Putte appears ready to run again - but…
Two weeks after losing her bid for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Leticia Van de Putte on Wednesday night announced that she was running for mayor of San…
It's known as the most powerful office in Texas government. And for the first time in 12 years, this Election Day, Texans will choose a new Lieutenant…
Early voting wraps up today. Candidates have spent the last two weeks focused on get-out-the-vote efforts, making sure supporters don't forget to cast a…
Early voting starts Monday for the November 4th election. And to help you head to the polls with as much information as possible, KUT's Nathan Bernier and…
CNN has called her "the woman who could turn Texas purple."That's a bold claim in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office in two…
Texas State Senator and Democratic Lieutenant Governor nominee Leticia Van de Putte released her first two campaign television ads, one in English and one…
State Senators Dan Patrick and Leticia Van de Putte, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Lieutenant Governor, spoke yesterday at the Texas…
As the recent surge of Central Americans entering the country illegally through Texas’ border with Mexico has drawn national attention, it has also become…
Texas Democrats will shine a spotlight on their top-of-the-ticket female candidates as they begin their three-day convention in Dallas Thursday.In an…