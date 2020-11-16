Local Control

-
From Texas Standard.If the latest catalyst for states going their own way was the Paris Climate Agreement, in Texas it was SB4. That’s the law banning…
From Texas Standard:Mayors from across the state headed to Austin on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott over concerns about efforts to pass measures…
From Texas Standard:A week after the Fourth of July, independence is still on the minds of Texans. But two-and-a-half centuries after the U.S. became a…
From Texas Standard:Gov. Greg Abbott says the state – not cities or counties – should have the final say on issues like fracking regulations, bag bans,…
FORT WORTH — Gov. Greg Abbott raised many eyebrows last week when he threw his support behind a "broad-based law" that pre-empts local regulations, a…