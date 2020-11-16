Longhorn Dam

-
The City of Austin is one step closer to taking down the “last major barrier” on the Hike and Bike Trail around Lady Bird Lake. And, according to city…
-
Relief could be coming to walkers and bikers traversing the cramped sidewalks of the Pleasant Valley bridge – but a new pedestrian bridge to replace the…
-
There are enjoyable ways to walk or bike across Lady Bird Lake, but the Pleasant Valley Bridge is not one of them. A narrow sidewalk, a chain-link fence…
-
The poor condition of the dam that holds in the waters of Austin’s beloved Lady Bird Lake continues to vex city officials. Emails obtained in a public…