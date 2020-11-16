-
A lawsuit challenging the City of Austin's decision to rename Manchaca Road will go to trial. The suit, brought by the group Leave Manchaca Alone, alleges…
A group of property owners and businesses along what's (for now) Manchaca Road is challenging the city's move to change the South Austin road's name…
Whether you end up pronouncing it differently or not, the road formerly known as Manchaca has a new name: Menchaca. The Austin City Council overwhelmingly…
City Council members voted today to rename the South Austin road some believe was named for José Antonio Menchaca to reflect the correct spelling of his…