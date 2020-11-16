-
City of Austin workers began changing street signs Wednesday on the road commonly pronounced "MAN-chack." The new signs say "Menchaca" instead of…
Manchaca Road is no more.A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block the City of Austin from changing the name of the South Austin road to honor…
A Travis County district judge has paused the city's attempt to change Manchaca Road to Menchaca – again.Business owners from a group called Leave…
Manchaca Road is still Manchaca – for now.A Travis County judge has temporarily blocked Austin from changing the name of the 8-mile South Austin road from…