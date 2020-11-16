-
Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to have hit the island in decades, is believed to have taken down critical high-voltage power lines. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says repairs could take months.
-
The National Hurricane Center warns that Hurricane Maria now barreling toward Puerto Rico is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.
-
Maria is a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. It's threatening Caribbean islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.