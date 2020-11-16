-
The teenage girl with pigtail braids was hunched over in a wheelchair and holding a bunched sweatshirt when an immigrant advocate met her at a crowded…
-
MCALLEN – Isidrio Leal knows what a combat zone looks like. And as he stood at the corner of 10th and Wichita streets Thursday holding a “Veterans for…
-
From Texas Standard:Our attention turns once again to the Texas side of the Rio Grande where President Donald Trump has doubled down on his plan build a…
-
From Texas Standard.On April 16, 1960, a 25-year-old schoolteacher and former beauty queen named Irene Garza attended confession at Sacred Heart Church in…
-
A frozen food company baed in McAllen is voluntarily recalling its breaded okra because the food may contain whey, a milk ingredient. Magic Valley Fresh…