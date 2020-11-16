Mexican Mafia

-
From Texas Standard:In late March, Cesar Duarte, the former governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, fled to El Paso to escape corruption allegations.…
-
From Texas Standard: Last year 43 people – all students at a teachers college – disappeared during a school trip. How much closer are we to knowing what…
-
Some of the seven people in federal custody on charges of an alleged money laundering scheme for Mexican drug cartel Los Zetas are scheduled to appear in…
-
AM Update: Austin Ties in Zetas Arrests, Millions of Latinos Not Registered to Vote, OKC Wins Game 1Fourteen Indicted for Alleged Ties to Drug CartelA Central Texas grand jury indicted 14 people with alleged ties to the Mexican drug cartel Los Zetas. …
-
Fans Enjoy Final Harry Potter Film in AustinFolks lined up outside of the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar for the midnight premier of Harry Potter and the…