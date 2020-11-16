-
Thirty years ago, a Williamson County murder set in motion a shoddy prosecution — one in which ignored witness accounts and withheld evidence led to the…
-
GEORGETOWN — Former Williamson County State District Judge Ken Anderson, who oversaw the wrongful murder conviction of Michael Morton as a prosecutor, was…
-
Williamson County state district Judge Ken Anderson, who oversaw the wrongful murder conviction of Michael Morton in 1987, submitted a letter to Gov. Rick…
-
Governor Rick Perry signed the Michael Morton Act this afternoon, a law that will require prosecutors in criminal cases to share evidence with defense…
-
Update: The Texas House gave final passage to the bill on May 14, 2013, officially sending it to the desk of Gov. Rick Perry for his signature.Original…
-
GEORGETOWN — A judge issued an arrest warrant for former Williamson County District Attorney Ken Anderson Friday, after finding probable cause to believe…
-
You might be familiar with the case of Michael Morton. He's the Georgetown, Texas man who spent more than 20 years in prison for killing his wife. But he…
-
The Texas Senate approved SB 1611 today, also known as the Michael Morton Act.The bill would give defense attorneys access to evidence held by…
-
A fight over what defense lawyers can do with information about their clients in criminal cases after prosecutors turn it over to them is threatening to…
-
SAN ANGELO — Family members of Christine Morton and Debra Baker filled a Tom Green County courtroom with tearful hugs and relieved smiles on Wednesday…