Military veterans are a group that traditionally leans Republican. But early this month, The Atlantic published an article alleging President Donald Trump…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. revisits a conversation with Dr. Robert F. Jefferson Jr., associate professor of…
The U.S. Navy says it will name an aircraft carrier after Doris "Dorie" Miller, the African American mess attendant who heroically leapt into combat…
From Texas Standard:For nearly 50 years, American men have been required to register with the the U.S. Selective Service at age 18 – effectively adding…
Texans have become more supportive of transgender rights in recent years, a new public opinion survey suggests. The Public Religion Research Institute…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Robert F. Jefferson Jr., associate professor of history at the…
From Texas Standard:More active-duty members of the military live and work in Texas than in any other state besides California. Many live in military…
Army Spc. Hugh Gary Bryan was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Because he had no known next…
New recruits at Lackland Air Force Base shuffle into a room stacked high with shoe boxes. They're in the middle of one of their first rites of passage:…
A ceremony today will formally “activate” the U.S Army’s new Futures Command in Austin. The installation is intended to modernize the Army by developing…