The Republican senator from Utah announced he would "follow the Constitution and precedent" in considering the president's nominee.
It will be the 2012 contenders' first meeting since the presidential election. President Obama had previously said he hoped to work with his Republican challenger on some issues.
A new Pew post-election survey also finds voters pessimistic about partisan cooperation, and still most concerned about the economy and jobs.
A "return on investment" is a concept better known to Wall Street than to Washington. But after President Obama and the Democrats won most of the close elections last week, there are questions about the seven- and eight-figure "investments" made by dozens of conservative donors.
By holding the "Midwest firewall" — including Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan — the president handily defeated challenger Mitt Romney. Obama won seven of the eight battleground states and is ahead in Florida, the final battleground.
Everybody's looking ahead and trying to figure out just when we'll know who won the White House. If the race is as tight as polls suggest, it could be a long night. But here's a key thing to know about a key swing state: Ohio's polls are set to close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
As the national polls showed a tight race, President Obama and Mitt Romney made their closing arguments.
With Election Day just two days away, the presidential campaigns of Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Gov. Mitt Romney are spending the final hours criss-crossing the swing states trying to get their supporters to the polls.
The final jobs report before Election Day had news both presidential campaigns could use. President Obama can point to the number of new jobs created to claim that his policies are working. And Mitt Romney can point to an uptick in the jobless rate to make the case that the economy is at a standstill.
President Obama returned to the campaign trail for the first time since Sandy struck the U.S. His swing-state tour started in Wisconsin against a backdrop of high approval ratings from voters — and Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — for his management of the federal response to the disaster.