Romney To Have Lunch With Obama At The White House Thursday

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney "will have a private lunch at the White House with President Obama in the Private Dining Room," the White House says in a statement sent to reporters. "It will be the first opportunity they have had to visit since the election. There will be no press coverage of the meeting."

When he , President Obama said he and Romney would be meeting soon to discuss ways they might be able to work together on some issues.

And at a Nov. 14 news conference, the president said that Romney "did a terrific job running the [Salt Lake] Olympics" Obama says. Romney's skill at making something like that work better, Obama said, "applies to the federal government."

