Politics

Romney To Have Lunch With Obama At The White House Thursday

By Mark Memmott
Published November 28, 2012 at 9:51 AM CST
President Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney the last time they got together, at their Oct. 22 presidential debate in Boca Raton, Fla.
The 2012 presidential contenders will break bread at the White House on Thursday.

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney "will have a private lunch at the White House with President Obama in the Private Dining Room," the White House says in a statement sent to reporters. "It will be the first opportunity they have had to visit since the election. There will be no press coverage of the meeting."

When he , President Obama said he and Romney would be meeting soon to discuss ways they might be able to work together on some issues.

And at a Nov. 14 news conference, the president said that Romney "did a terrific job running the [Salt Lake] Olympics" Obama says. Romney's skill at making something like that work better, Obama said, "applies to the federal government."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
