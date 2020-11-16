-
Remembering the 2012 presidential election brings a slew of bipartisan memories – from Mitt Romney’s “47 percent” remarks to Obama’s pre-election…
Future presidential candidates from Texas may have to foot the bill for their own security on the campaign trail.Gov. Rick Perry’s unsuccessful run at the…
At a joint session of Congress, the Electoral College votes from each state were read aloud.
Though the election was called for President Barack Obama over a month ago, members of the Electoral College will officially cast their votes today.Texas…
It will be the 2012 contenders' first meeting since the presidential election. President Obama had previously said he hoped to work with his Republican challenger on some issues.
A "return on investment" is a concept better known to Wall Street than to Washington. But after President Obama and the Democrats won most of the close elections last week, there are questions about the seven- and eight-figure "investments" made by dozens of conservative donors.
Florida officials said the president had 50 percent of the vote to Romney's 49.1 percent. His win of the state's 29 electoral votes gives Obama a total of 332 electoral votes to Mitt Romney's 206.
Election night results fell within the margin of error for many of the best-known national polls, including several that had faced regular criticism during the election season.
"What you guys have done means the work that I'm doing is important. I'm really proud of that. I'm really proud of all of you," the president says just before a tear comes down his right cheek. It's a rare public show of emotion from "no-drama Obama."