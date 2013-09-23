Peg + Cat begins Oct. 7 on WV PBS

Credit Courtesy of © 2013, Feline Features LLC.

Watch Peg + Cat weekdays on WV PBS at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ; also on weekends at 8 a.m.

PBS KIDS’ newest animated preschool series Peg + Cat is coming to WV PBS. The multimedia property follows the adorable, spirited Peg and her sidekick, Cat, as they embark on adventures, solve problems and learn foundational math concepts and skills. Peg + Cat (pronounced Peg plus Cat) premieres Monday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. on WV PBS with a special one-hour broadcast of two back-to-back episodes, along with integrated online and mobile content. The series airs daily following the premiere.

Peg + Cat is a production of The Fred Rogers Company. Each episode features two 11-minute stories in which Peg and Cat encounter an unexpected challenge that requires them to use math and problem-solving skills in order to save the day. Their adventures take viewers from a farm to a distant planet, from a pirate island to a prehistoric valley, from Romeo and Juliet's Verona to Cleopatra's Egypt to New York's Radio City Music Hall. While teaching specific math lessons, the series displays the value of resilience and perseverance in problem-solving.

Peg + Cat is a multi-platform media experience for 3-5 year olds that includes interactive mobile and online content. The property offers games and other resources online at pbskids.org/peg.

The program’s curriculum is grounded in principles and standards for school mathematics as established by the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics for kindergarten and first grade. This curriculum comes to life through music, lovable characters, hilarious escapades, and imaginative problems that engage children and stimulate their learning. Responding to several critical needs, Peg + Catwill help children begin exploring math and get them interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) as early as possible. The program will also help dispel the myth that success in math requires a special “math gene.”

Download these activities and coloring sheets:

Color sheet 1 Color sheet 2 FloppyHop Flipbook

SortySort Flipbook BigJig Flipbook DIY Flipbook

Copyright 2020 Test Org Display Name. To see more, visit .

Courtesy of © 2013, Feline Features LLC. / "The Space Creature Problem" -- Peg, Cat and Richard must get the chickens away from Big Mouth and back to their spaceship. (Episode 101B)

Courtesy of © 2013, Feline Features LLC. / "The Messy Room Problem" -- Peg and Cat sort through the mess in Peg's room just in time for company to come over and see Cat's masterpiece, "The Circles." (Episode 102A)

Courtesy of © 2013, Feline Features LLC. / "The Golden Pyramid Problem" -- Peg the Bold, Brave Sir Cat, and Knights of the Round Table search far and wide to retrieve the Mermaid's golden pyramids. (Episode 102B)

Courtesy of © 2013, Feline Features LLC. / "The Pirate Problem" -- Peg and Cat show a group of very hungry pirates how to divide their fruit fairly. (Episode 103A)