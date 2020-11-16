-
Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission has approved using milled steel rods as replacement parts on 12 of the city’s iconic moontowers. The commission OK'd…
-
“They were very concerned that it would affect the chickens and they wouldn't know when to lay the egg.”What could shake up things so much that chickens…
-
Moontowers Temporarily Taken DownAn Austin moontower on the corner of West 22nd and Nueces streets has been temporarily dismantled due to a nearby…
-
Know how to fix a moonlight tower? Austin Energy might be looking to contract your services in the coming months. The city’s public utility is developing…
-
Two historically significant moonlight towers, or moontowers, were removed to make way for the development of two downtown high-rise buildings, but both…