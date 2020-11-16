© 2020 KUT

National Poetry Month

    World Gone Gray
    Read by Carrie FountainWhen the ice starts to shiver,When the fire starts to fade,When all the water's in the river,When you finally get paid.The world…
    Fabricated Reality
    My dreams are different patterns hidden in thread throughout a fabricThat hides them from my fading memory.They are no longer the bright, rich colors of a…
    Shattered Whole
    I feel as thoughThe whole we onceThought we wereHas been shattered,Yet still tethered together with invisible tape.Over time the shattered shardsHave been…
    If Racism Was a Natural Disaster
    It’d be a drought, the cracked ground we walk on,the beating sun pushing us down.“But it rained a couple of times,”they tell us, while the heat is…
    I Dream of Phelps
    Read by Sara HickmanWe walk into Mother's cafe like we usually doAnd hear the waiter from behind the counter that’s blue,He says, “I’ll be right with…
    School In and Out
    Read by Ebony StewartThe soft sound of hands brushing eraser shavingsOff the paperThe clicking of pensThe sound of crinkling paperThe squeaking of rubber…
    Great Distance
    Read by Carrie FountainBefore I bury my head In yet another bookfilled with magic and mythical monsters,I sigh, for I have a wishThat can only come trueIn…
    I Am a Pony
    Read by Zell Miller IIII am a ponyInside of me is disgustingOutside of me is beautifulAnd I have 1 leg andNo face and500 hearts and1 body and1,000,000…
    Earth is Perfect
    Read by Ebony StewartEarth is perfectEarth is prettyWe have a world to ourselves but you really want to share it
    Feeling Mexico
    Read by Rabbi Neil BlumofeAs we driveI see birdshigh in the sky.I close my eyes and imagineI am a birdflying all the way to Mexico.I can taste the chamoy…
