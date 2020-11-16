-
A bill in the Texas House of Representatives would make it a crime for telecommunications companies to impair mobile internet service in declared disaster…
-
After a brief security evacuation, the agency voted to undo Obama-era regulations that prohibit cable and telecom companies from blocking access to websites and apps or influencing how fast they load.
-
From Texas Standard.The FCC is expected to vote this week on whether to repeal Obama-era rules that made net neutrality the law of the land.Put simply,…
-
Today, the Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 in favor of regulations which enact so-called "net neutrality." The vote allows the agency to…
-
The last time the FCC saw this much public interest was after the Janet Jackson Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. But research shows comments aren't likely to sway the agency's policy decision.
-
Heavy traffic to the FCC's commenting site crashed it on Tuesday. That was the original deadline for the public to weigh in on a controversial Internet proposal. You now have until Friday to comment.