Mississippi and Alabama are holding primaries today. Alec MacGillis of The New Republic argues that the GOP Presidential candidates may be conservative but they are disconnected from Southern voters.
On March 6, voters for the GOP presidential primaries go to the polls for "Super Tuesday," where the largest number of electoral votes will be appropriated on one day. The New Republicstaff breakdown the lay of the land for the candidates, including the most coveted state: Ohio
It may have been the rudest gesture South Carolina has shown the national GOP since Fort Sumter.
Newt Gingrich has beaten Mitt Romney in South Carolina. The question now becomes whether he can pull off that trick enough times in enough states to deny Romney the Republican presidential nomination.
Perry Announces End to Campaign - Jan. 19, 2012 by KUT News"As someone who’s always admired a great, if not the greatest Texas governor, Sam Houston, I…
Caucuses are meetings, with schedules, that climax with votes that effectively kick off the 2012 presidential campaign.
At every stop in Iowa, former House speaker Newt Gingrich touts his experience. He calls himself a "supply-side conservative" who worked with Ronald Reagan in the 80's and again as House speaker in the 90's to revive the economy. But poll numbers show his strategy may not be working.
Newt Gingrich has spent decades weaving relationships in and around government — starting with his successful campaign to win the House majority back in the early 1990s. Some of his most ardent supporters now worked with him back then — but some of his angriest opponents did, too.
Newt Gingrich demonstrated Monday why it will be a challenge for Mitt Romney to go negative on the former speaker — Gingrich is like a judo black belt of that political technique. Going negative on him means having your force used against you.
This week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggested she might release details of the 1990s ethics investigation into then-Speaker Newt Gingrich. An investigative committee, on which Pelosi served, concluded that Gingrich had used tax-exempt funds for partisan purposes.