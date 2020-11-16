-
The remains of what are believed to be about 55 U.S. servicemen arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea as part of an agreement between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
-
Updated at 12:20 a.m. ETA handshake in Singapore set in motion a historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un — the first-ever between a…
-
President Trump says he expects to know quickly whether North Korea is serious about surrendering its nuclear weapons. But Pyongyang has fooled the U.S. in the past.
-
According to President Trump, former military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol will be holding meetings on a possible U.S.-North Korea summit.
-
"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long planned meeting," Trump wrote.
-
North Korea canceled a meeting with South Korea and said the U.S. should think about the fate of the summit "in light of this provocative military ruckus." The U.S. said summit planning continues.
-
From Texas Standard.Early Thursday morning at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, three American detainees returned home from North Korea. President…
-
The dramatic release of the trio, two who were arrested just over a year ago and the third held since 2015, comes amid a thaw in relations between Washington and Pyongyang.
-
The former captives, believed to be three Americans of Korean descent, are traveling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and will arrive back in the U.S. early Thursday.
-
North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in met at the border village of Panmunjom for the first inter-Koreas summit in more than a decade.