New York's attorney general announced civil action to dissolve the National Rifle Association after an investigation found millions of dollars in alleged fraud by CEO Wayne LaPierre and others.
Two usual political allies — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the National Rifle Association — traded rhetorical blows Friday after Patrick continued to advocate…
Lawmakers in gun-loving Texas have quietly gone around the National Rifle Association by slipping language into a massive spending bill that would fund a…
From Texas Standard.Over the weekend, an estimated 80,000 people descended on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for the National Rifle…
Tens of thousands of people, including the president, vice president and top Texas elected officials, are gathering in Dallas later this week for the…
From Texas Standard.Today, the majority of headlines about the National Rifle Association involve a bit of controversy – debates over gun laws inevitably…
YETI called "inaccurate" a statement from the National Rifle Association that it would no longer sell its products to The NRA Foundation, adding that it…
Alexander Torshin's links to NRA leaders are deeper than previously known, NPR has learned. He claims to have met Donald Trump in 2015 and served as a U.S. election observer in 2012 through the NRA.
Recent remarks about carrying rifles in public reflected the opinion of a staffer, rather than the organization, the National Rifle Association says.
The National Rifle Association is having its national convention this weekend in Houston.The gathering of an expected 70,000 people comes a little more…