For months, U.S. officials have said secret data from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden was affecting the way terrorists communicate. A Massachusetts company says it has found proof.
President Obama met Friday with executives from several high-profile tech companies worried over government surveillance practices, a topic that scrambles the usual political landscape.
The former NSA contractor, who has revealed large amounts of classified information about U.S. surveillance programs, appeared by video from Russia.
Two Norwegian politicians say Edward Snowden has "contributed to a more stable and peaceful world order" by exposing U.S. surveillance practices. The Nobel Peace Prize nominations will be pared down to a short list in March and May.
Edward Snowden said he "clearly and unambiguously acted alone." Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has strongly implied Snowden received help from the Russian security service.
President Obama will announce changes this morning to how the National Security Agency does its job. This comes after months of revelations of massive…
A panel appointed by President Obama to review U.S. surveillance activities has recommended that the NSA not be allowed to store Americans' phone records.
Judge Richard Leon says the sweeping NSA collection of U.S. phone metadata constitutes an unreasonable search or seizure under the Fourth Amendment. The federal judge stayed the ruling waiting for a likely appeal from the Justice Department.
More than 100 people rallied today on the south steps of the Texas Capitol, demonstrating against recently-publicized U.S. intelligence gathering methods…