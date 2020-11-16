-
At least two of the court's conservative justices seemed to suggest the law should stand whether or not the individual mandate is found unconstitutional.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Texas-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act, the justices said Monday, marking the third major case in which former…
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring people to have health insurance is unconstitutional."The…
Though it has been on the books for nearly a decade, the Affordable Care Act faces a big court challenge right now that could overturn it. Here's what happens if the federal health law goes away.
The Health and Human Services Secretary tweeted a reminder: "If you decide that purchasing coverage through healthcare.gov is the right decision for you, make sure you select coverage by this Sunday."
A group of about 20 people gathered in Southeast Austin on a chilly Saturday morning to knock on doors in nearby neighborhoods. The #SickOfItTX event was…
Texans can start buying health insurance through the marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act later this week. Open enrollment for the online…
The health law again faces possible legal evisceration with a court ruling in Texas v. Azar anticipated this fall. Here's what it's about and what's stake.
More than 5 million Texans didn’t have health insurance in 2018, according to figures released today from the U.S. Census Bureau. The year before, about…
NEW ORLEANS — On the left was Judge Carolyn Dineen King, an appointee of Jimmy Carter; on the right sat Judge Kurt Engelhardt, a nominee of Donald Trump,…