-
From Texas Standard:A group of U.S. health organizations, including the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at…
-
Rising summer temperatures could lead to expanded waistlines, according to a study announced today by University of Texas researchers.Research from Paul…
-
Schools have made big strides in meeting standards for healthier meals, but students are still bombarded by junk food marketing. The first lady announced guidelines Tuesday that aim to change that.
-
Going to the gym can be intimidating, especially for people who are obese and worry that people will judge them by their appearance. But more companies are catering to plus-sized exercisers with fitness centers that are just for them.
-
In the battle against the bulge, lawmakers in Mexico are taking aim at consumers' pocketbooks. They're proposing a series of new taxes on high-calorie food and sodas. Health advocates say the higher prices will get Mexicans to change bad habits, but the beverage industry and small businesses are fighting back.
-
Latinos are Texas’ fastest-growing population group. And they are grappling with soaring obesity rates. According to the Department of State Health…
-
Obesity continues to be a serious and worsening health problem in the U.S. and globally. And Texas is no exception to this trend.The Centers for Disease…
-
The proportion of 12- to 19-year-olds who report having diabetes or "prediabetes" increased from 9 percent in 1999 to 23 percent in 2008, according to a paper published in the journal Pediatrics. "This report really sounds the alarm," says one researcher.
-
One-third of Americans today are obese, and another third are overweight. A new HBO documentary series, The Weight of the Nation, explores how our country got this way and what can be done to tackle the growing national health crisis.
-
Trimming the rise in obesity in the U.S. by just 1 percent over the next two decades would reduce health care costs by by $85 billion. The fight isn't likely to be cheap. But new researchers shows that even a small dent in obesity rates could pay off.