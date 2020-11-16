Odessa Shooting

-
Beto O'Rourke may not be running for statewide office anymore, but it's been difficult to tell in recent days.The Democratic presidential candidate's…
Twenty-nine people died in two mass shootings in Texas last month. What is the response from Texans and their political representatives? Will these latest…
Two usual political allies — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the National Rifle Association — traded rhetorical blows Friday after Patrick continued to advocate…
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued eight executive orders in response to last month’s mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa.“Texas must achieve several…
A line of white crosses dotted an empty lot on an otherwise busy road in south Odessa. The memorial went up several days after a shooting rampage killed...
Democrats in the Texas House are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to convene a special legislative session to address gun violence — a move designed to place…
The gunman in a West Texas rampage that left seven dead obtained his AR-style rifle through a private sale, allowing him to evade a federal background…
From Texas Standard:Odessa Mayor David Turner says the aftermath of the mass shooting in his city has been difficult and community members are in shock,…
After the second Texas mass shooting in a month, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday night that "we're working on a legislative package right now" and that…
Law enforcement in Texas released more information Monday afternoon about the investigation into this weekend’s mass shooting which killed seven people...