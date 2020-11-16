-
Oil prices plummeted to their lowest point in decades overnight as Saudi Arabia declared a price war on Russia, adding another stressor to financial…
-
T. Boone Pickens, a brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts, died Wednesday. He was 91.Pickens was…
-
A handful of environmental groups are taking the Trump administration to federal court over its rollback of regulations meant to prevent offshore oil…
-
Experts say carbon emissions need to be reduced and even removed from the atmosphere to avoid catastrophic climate change. Could carbon-neutral oil be a…
-
A couple years ago, Texas had a problem with abandoned oil and gas wells.It still does.That was the takeaway Wednesday from a hearing at the state Senate,…
-
If the oil and gas boom continues as projected, the planet could experience "catastrophic climate change" by 2050, according to an analysis released…
-
From Texas Standard.Women make up only about 20 percent of the worldwide oil and gas workforce, according to a 2017 study by the Boston Consulting Group…
-
From Texas Standard.The International Energy Agency announced earlier this year that U.S. oil production will rise above Russia’s, making the nation the…
-
The oil and gas industry is releasing 60 percent more methane than the Environmental Protection Agency currently estimates, according to a study published…
-
Student activists around the country are pushing for universities not to invest in industries that contribute to global warming. But at the University of…