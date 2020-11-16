Oil and Gas Industry

-
Texas voters have the opportunity to choose the next state oil and gas regulator – and the two candidates in the race would have very different approaches…
-
The amount of methane that fossil fuel companies burn off in Texas as a waste product could power every home in the state, according to some estimates.…
-
From Texas Standard:Carbon emissions have been down in recent weeks because of the pandemic because far fewer people are driving or flying. But that has…
-
From Texas Standard:Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. When it was first celebrated in 1970, more than 20 million people took to the…
-
Coronavirus hit the global markets this week, sending stocks reeling and pushing economies toward possible recession. In Texas, the view could be even…
-
The amount of natural gas that oil companies burn off in Texas as a waste product could power every home in the state. It’s an industry practice known as…