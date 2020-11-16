-
Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman won't go to trial in Washington, D.C. The deal presents a potentially ominous development for Trump, but the White House said the case has "nothing" to do with him.
-
Donald Trump's former campaign chairman was convicted of eight of the 18 counts with which he had been charged. A mistrial was declared on the other 10.
-
Rick Gates returned to the witness stand Tuesday. Paul Manafort's defense lawyer asked him about his admitted lying, cheating and embezzlement in an effort to damage his credibility as a witness.
-
"A man in this courtroom believed the law did not apply to him," a prosecutor said of Paul Manafort. Defense attorneys countered, previewing a case that will fault the government's star witness.
-
Prosecutors say the former Trump campaign manager and an unnamed associate repeatedly tried to contact two potential witnesses. A judge could order Manafort to jail as he awaits trial.
-
The Senate Judiciary Committee released more than 2,500 pages of documents on Wednesday related to its investigation about a meeting in 2016 between top…
-
Months after he was named to investigate Russian interference in the election, Robert Mueller unveils charges against Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and a foreign policy aide. He's not done.
-
Paul Manafort, who was President Trump's campaign chairman, and a longtime deputy are named in a 12-count indictment. They pleaded not guilty. Manafort's attorney called the allegations "ridiculous."