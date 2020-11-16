Permian Basin

-
Construction on a hotly contested natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country could proceed quickly after a federal judge on Friday declined…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to give Houston-based pipeline giant Kinder Morgan the go-ahead to clear land for a hotly contested natural…
The multibillion-dollar solar photovoltaic industry has roots in an unexpected place. More than 40 years ago, oil companies invested in solar research and development that have proved critical.
Experts say carbon emissions need to be reduced and even removed from the atmosphere to avoid catastrophic climate change. Could carbon-neutral oil be a…