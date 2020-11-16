-
The 38-year-old rose from being mayor of a midsize Indiana city to mounting a serious Democratic presidential run. He was the first openly gay candidate to win delegates in a presidential race.
-
From Texas Standard:New York billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is spending his weekend on a bus tour of Texas. He plans…
-
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the only openly gay candidate vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, held an event in downtown Austin…
-
With Iowa caucuses still nine months away, candidates in the huge field of Democrats are looking to stand out. One way: show up in voters' homes.
-
Two Austin politicians endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate over the weekend – but it wasn't either of the candidates from Texas.Mayor Steve Adler…