Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

"President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you fully denounce white nationalism," a letter from some Jewish leaders said. The synagogue's Rabbi Jeffrey Myers escorted the president.
A spokeswoman dismissed suggestions that Trump's rhetoric has contributed to a hostile climate. She said Trump won't shy away from drawing distinctions with Democrats before the midterm elections.
The 11 people who were killed on Saturday ranged in age from 54 to 97. Two of them were brothers, and two were a married couple. Here are some of their stories.
Victims range in age from 54 to 97. Robert Bowers , 46, has been charged with 29 separate federal crimes for his attack on the Tree of Life synagogue.
Federal prosecutors handed down charges to suspect Robert Bowers, 46, wire services report, after he allegedly killed 11 people and injured six in a shooting that's being investigated as a hate crime.