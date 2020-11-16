-
As an astronomer, the question I hear the most is why isn’t Pluto a planet anymore? More than 10 years ago, astronomers famously voted to change Pluto’s…
-
A team led by an undergraduate student at UT Austin discovered two hidden planets more than 1,000 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. To put…
-
From Marfa Public Radio: This week Texas astronomers announced their discovery of a giant new exoplanet. It’s a young planet: only 11 million years old.…
-
From Marfa Public Radio: It’s a warm afternoon on top of Mount Locke in Far West Texas, but inside and under the dome of the oldest telescope here,…
-
From Texas Standard:Big news this morning from NASA’s planet-hunting mission: The Kepler Space Telescope at the University of Texas' McDonald Observatory…