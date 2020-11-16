-
From Texas Standard:With springtime well underway and summer on the horizon, many Texans would typically be planning weekend road trips or even longer…
Plans for a crude oil export terminal in Port Aransas have provoked strong opposition from environmentalists and local groups worried about what the…
Port Aransas was built on a carefree lifestyle – the idea that you could leave the daily grind behind for the island life. Hurricane Harvey washed away…
The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau has a message for you: The city and its beaches are open for business.Hurricane Harvey walloped…
Today marks five months since Hurricane Harvey hit Port Aransas, and while there's been real progress on the cleanup, the island town still has a ways to…
From Texas Standard:After Hurricane Harvey hit the small beach town of Port Aransas more than four months ago, the city's mayor – flanked by a handful of…
From Texas Standard.It’s mid-October and kids in Port Aransas are finally going back to school in their own community. Classrooms have been closed in the…
The weather was good for the funeral. The sunset painted the Port Aransas sky in pinks, yellows and blues. The breeze off the Gulf cut the humidity. The…
Port Aransas residents are just beginning to get a firsthand look at what happened to their homes and businesses after Harvey came ashore as a Category 4…